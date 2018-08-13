Ruby Rose Quits Twitter Following ‘Batwoman’ Backlash

Ugh!

Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter account after receiving backlash about her being cast as the new Batwoman for upcoming CW television projects. She was billed as the first openly superhero for a television show. Social media users criticized Rose’s gender fluid stance for not being in line with Batwoman’s lesbian identity. Before she left Twitter, Rose wrote, “Where on earth did ‘Ruby is not a lesbian, therefore, she can’t be Batwoman’ come from — has to be the funniest most ridiculous thing I’ve ever read.” She continued, “I came out at 12? And have for the past 5 years had to deal with ‘she’s too gay’ how do y’all flip it like that? I didn’t change. I wish we would all support each other and our journeys.”

If you’re that offended by which actor is playing a fictional character to the point you need to bully them online, in-person, or in your prayers, you really should kick yourself off Twitter and get some therapy.