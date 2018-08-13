Anthony Bourdain’s NYC Apartment Can Be Rented… for $14,200

He was a rock star in the world of travel and food.

His suicide shocked so many around the world. Now, you can live in the NYC apartment last rented by Anthony Bourdain. The 1,283-square-foot condo in Columbus Circle can be yours for $14,200… PER MONTH! Located on the 64th floor of the Time Warner Center, the 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment was the chef’s home base in the city. How would you feel about living in the home of somebody famous after their untimely death?

TMZ reports that the space features floor-to-ceiling windows, an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, two walk-in closets and a washer/dryer in unit.