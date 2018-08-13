Pregnant Woman Was Accused of Hiding Stolen Goods Under Her Shirt

Talk about embarrassing

A pregnant woman shopping at Staples says she was confronted about what she was concealing beneath her shirt. Sherell Bates says she was at the register paying for back-to-school supplies when a police officer had her step aside and explain what was under her shirt. Bates says she explained that she’s 34 weeks pregnant with a boy and a girl, but he didn’t believe her, so she lifted up her shirt to expose her belly. A Stapes statement says a manager at the store in Pineville, North Carolina, “mistakenly thought they were possibly shoplifting.

Update: That Staples manager has been fired.