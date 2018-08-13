14-year-old Running For Governor In Vermont

Why not? At this point, who really cares?

Ethan Sonneborn of Bristol, Vermont isn’t old enough to vote, or even to drive. But in Vermont, he’s old enough to run for governor. Sonneborn is one of four Democrats seeking the party’s nomination for governor. In Vermont, there’s no age restriction to run for office, other than living in the state for four years.

Sonneborn says he was inspired to run for governor after the events in Charlottesville one year ago. At a recent televised event, Sonneborn said he has “practical and progressive ideas? and “I think my message and my platform transcend age”.

