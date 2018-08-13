‘Back To The Future’ Cast Reunites at Fan Event

How meta of them
Cast members from Back To The Future reunited for a fan festival in Boston over the weekend. Lea Thompson posted a picture of her, Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd and Thomas Wilson on Instagram. Thompson wrote, “Four old friends get back from the future.” Fox posted another photo of the four together with the caption, “Back in 2018. Even Biff made it.”
