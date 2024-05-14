Boner of the Day for May 14th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER LIE FROM THE BOOK “NO. NO. NOEM”
Kristi Noem has had yet another statement from her recent book that is leaving people questioning her. The South Dakota Governor claims in her book that she was supposed to have a meeting with the French president in 2023 when she went to Paris. “However, the day before we were to meet he made what I considered a very pro-Hamas and anti-Israel comment to the press. So, I decided to cancel,” said Noem. It has been discovered that this claim is a falsehood, since the French president’s office and representatives say that Noem was never invited to a meeting.
via MSN
Boner Candidate #2: HAVING EVIDENCE OF SOMETHING IS NO LONGER IMPORTANT
Greg Gutfeld, a Fox News host, made a claim that he believes that Democrats are going to rig the 2024 Presidential election. Right after, however, he admits he has no evidence to prove it. “They’re like on a lifeboat that’s run out of food and they’re starting to eye each other suspiciously, and yet they’re so close to land. Yet that land is called MAGA country, but their egos won’t let them swim to shore. They’d rather go down in the boat in the Never Trump ocean than find joy and pleasure in MAGA country,” said Gutfeld. “…And that’s why we need the utmost transparency because I fear the Democrats will go the second route, although I have very little evidence on that, but that hasn’t stopped me before,” finished Gutfeld.
via Mediaite
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: PORTA POTTY PUSHER
A man in New Hampshire man is being charged with criminal mischief and criminal restraint after the man had pushed over a porta potty with a woman and child in it. The man and woman had been seen arguing, however the two didn’t seem to know each other, and the woman had gone into the porta potty to help her daughter. This is when the man pushed over the porta potty, making it so the door landed face down on the ground, trapping the two inside. People who had witnessed the incident went and helped the woman and girl, who were covered in the bodily fluids and feces from the toilet, however, they were not hurt.
via NBC News