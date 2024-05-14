Tech Talk with JD for May 14th, 2024

Get the shell outta here in Another Crab’s Treasure

Take someone named Eve to meet a guy named Adam in the very subtle Stellar Blade

Take someone named Eve to meet a guy named Adam in the very subtle Stellar Blade

Find your way home in Little Kitty, Big City

Play as a lost cat trying to find its way home in a big Japanese city

Hot contender for the cutest game of the year

Out now on Switch, Xbox, and PC

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-39kuBXyKWo

Sonic Mania Plus for iOS and Android is free right now if you have Netflix

A callback to the classic series, originally released way back in 2017

Now remixed to play on your phone, for free, as long as you have Netflix

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUhuOwwD4n8

Memorize any address on earth with just What Three Words