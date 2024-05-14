Tech Talk with JD for May 14th, 2024

Get the shell outta here in Another Crab’s Treasure
- Take control of a hermit crab and scavenge for trash weapons as you battle your way across the ocean
- Fight crazy sea creatures turned monster as you deal with an ocean overtaken by pollution
- Out now on everything
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lAqV2XtVCUc
Take someone named Eve to meet a guy named Adam in the very subtle Stellar Blade
- Save the Earth from monsters in a vaguely Matrix-like post apocalyptic future filled with scary monsters
- Fight with a big sword as you try to chain combos and
- Out now on PlayStation 5
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3GLEPFrlhw
Find your way home in Little Kitty, Big City
- Play as a lost cat trying to find its way home in a big Japanese city
- Hot contender for the cutest game of the year
- Out now on Switch, Xbox, and PC
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-39kuBXyKWo
Sonic Mania Plus for iOS and Android is free right now if you have Netflix
- A callback to the classic series, originally released way back in 2017
- Now remixed to play on your phone, for free, as long as you have Netflix
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUhuOwwD4n8
Memorize any address on earth with just What Three Words
- Sent to me by a listener – Nathan
- https://what3words.com/clip.apples.leap
If you can’t quite remember a word, a Reverse Dictionary might be the trick
- Type in a description of a word and the reverse dictionary will spit out some options
- https://reverse-dictionary.virock.org/