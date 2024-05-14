G-BOMBS Nutrient Dense, Immune Boosting Foods

The acronym G-BOMBS has been used as a way to describe some of the most nutritious and beneficial foods on the planet. These foods can be found in most areas of the world and might even support disease mitigation. Try adding one (or some of) these foods to your diet for increased health and wellbeing.

G-BOMBS stands for Greens, Beans, Onions, Mushrooms, Berries, and Seeds

G: Greens: Including kale, broccoli, cabbage, and arugula. Benefits: Greens are one of the most nutrient dense foods, including antioxidants that promote overall health and support vision. Greens can help to reduce inflammation, remove waste, and neutralize oxidative stress.

B: Beans: Including peas, black beans, edamame, and legumes. Benefits: Beans digest slowly helping us to feel fuller longer. They also contain soluble fiber which can help to lower cholesterol levels. Eating beans at least twice a week might even help to reduce the risks of colon cancer.

O: Onions: Including shallots, chives, garlic, leeks, and other varieties of onion. Benefits: Onions have been shown to have a positive impact on cardiovascular and immune health. When onions are chopped the enzyme alliinase which has an anti-inflammatory impact.

M: Mushrooms: Including oyster, portobello, and shitake. Benefits: Mushrooms contain pre-biotics that can help to increase the health of gut microbiome. Mushrooms also continue nutrients that can help to prevent cognitive decline in older adults.

B: Berries: Including strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries. Benefits: Berries are one of the lowest sugar fruits and have been shown to help reduce risk of diabetes. Berry intake has also been linked to lower risk of cognitive decline and support processes such as memory.

S: Seeds and Nuts: Including almonds, chia seeds, hemp, and sesame seeds. Benefits: Many nuts contain healthy fats this can help support brain health and improve blood vessel function. The healthy fats also aid in nutrient absorption making them a good pairing with other nutrient dense food.



While it might not be possible to totally prevent disease and illness, eating healthy and nutrient dense foods can support in a longer and heathier life. The list of G-BOMBS have been extensively studies for their health benefits and they might just help improve your health and lifespan. Always talk to your doctor before making drastic changes to your diet.

