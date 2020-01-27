Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of January 29th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

• King Princess at The Union Event Center

Two summers ago, right when “1950” was breaking we were lucky enough to have King Princess at the Salt City Sounds Concert Series. Fast forward a couple of years and King Princess (real name Mikaela Mullaney Straus) has released her first full album, “Cheap Queen” and is making her way back to us.

• X96 $25 Night Riding at Brighton

Just text “Brighton” to 33986 and we will send you back a coupon to use at Brighton Friday night and ride for only $25! Send it.

• Ska Parade 30th Anniversary Tour at The Beehive

How are you going to say “no” to Los Kung Fu Monkeys, MONKEY, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards, Joker’s Republic and more! You’re not. Skank away your Saturday night!

• Howie Mandel at the DeJoria Center

Talent scout, game show dude, and comedian, Howie Mandel, performs at the Jewel of Kamas, The Dejoria Center with his “Back on Comedy Tour.” Go get those yucks! Note that this show is rated PG so you can take the kids, just not to the balcony. That’s 21+ and those people don’t want to see your kids. Actually, don’t take your kids. Everyone will have more fun, including you.

• Super Bowl Sunday

Where ever you celebrate it, make sure they have lil’ smokies or it’s just not a pigskin party. Or just go out among the people to your favorite bar and display your love for the NFL in public. The Garage on Beck, Gracie’s, The Republican, and Green Pig are all going have the game on. Take your pick. Oh, it’s also the final day of Sundance, so there’s that.

