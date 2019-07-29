Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of July 31st

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The Calendar is brought to you by Live Nation!

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• Teenage Bottlerocket at Urban Lounge

Don’t care about the pioneer celebration? For 19 years Teenage Bottlerocket has been representing punk out of Wyoming and they’re making a stop for this 21+ show at Urban Lounge along with Hi-Fi Murder and Housewarming Party.

• Reel Big Fish at The Depot

Relive all your high school angst with horns and pop-punk and Reel Big Fish, Bowling for Soup and MEST take the stage at The Depot for this all-ages show.

• Young the Giant at the Gallivan Center

Young the Giant will be joined by Utah’s very own, The Aces and Sego as the Salt Lake Twilight Concert Series continues. Also, “Heat of the Summer” is pretty much one of the best songs of 2019. $10! You can’t beat that!

• Slipknot at USANA Amphitheater

Not to be outdone by the Juggalos, the masked ones, Slipknot seems to have their own gathering of sorts. The Knotfest Roadshow, new masks and all, rolls into USANA with Volbeat, Gojira, and Behemoth will metal you so hard. Don’t forget, with all this entertainment, doors will open early at 4 pm.

• 5th Annual Ogden Pride Festival

August 3rd through the 5th, Embrace, Encourage, and empower at the Ogden Amphitheatre. The Festival is a FREE, family-friendly community event that features food, drinks, entertainment, and activities. Ogden Pride celebrates and supports the LGBT community, individuals and their families and allies in Northern Utah in building and strengthening inclusive communities. They are committed to excellence in advocacy, educational programs, and services.

• 47th Annual National Flute Association Convention

I had no good reason to include this in this week’s list. Perhaps I wanted to see if you were paying attention. Perhaps I like the idea of a convention where all the guests smell like the bathroom at Bath and Body Works. Perhaps I love the idea of a massive amount of flutists amassed in downtown Salt Lake, drinking all the booze and raising hell. These are the kind of thoughts that give me hope in these dark times. This convention runs through the 4th.

• Matt and Kim at Ogden Amphitheatre

Brooklyn’s bang and crash, party duo takes on Ogden Amphitheatre with the Ladies of LCD Soundsystem part of the Ogden Twilight Concert Series.

• 50th Annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival

Friday through Sunday you really should head up to Park City at the Kimball Arts Festival and celebrate the amazing milestone that is 50 years! Celebrate in the VIP Lounge, Festival After Dark, the Art Starts Here Gala, Studio on Main, Brushes and Brunch, live music, and a kids’ art area.

• Christina P at Wiseguys

Christina P’s Ride or Die Tour drops into Wiseguys downtown for 2 nights. Christina P. is the co-host of the Your Mom’s House podcast with her hubby, Tom Segura. She is also incredibly funny!

• Joe Rogan and Dave Chappelle at USANA

Announced a little more than 3 weeks it was a pretty big surprise to get both of these amazing comedians in one night and at USANA. Probably the biggest comedy event Utah has seen in years.

• Food Truck and Brewery Battle at The Gateway

Admission is FREE! Don’t miss the Food Truck and Brewery battle featuring 13 breweries and 17 food trucks with live entertainment and music you don’t to miss this movable feast, parked for one night only at The Gateway!

• 7th Annual Antelope Island Spider Fest

I don’t know what kind of sadist decided the unholy spider needed any sort of festival but may God have mercy on their soul. It’s a day full of spider-themed presentations, crafts, guided walks, citizen science, poetry, photography, art and food vendors, and more to learn about these fascinating residents of the island.

• Punishment at the Peak at Deseret Peak Complex

All part of the festivities that is the Tooele County Fair, don’t miss the bumper-busting action that is one of Utah’s favorite pastimes, sanctioned car wrecks.

• Mayday Parade at The Union Event Center

Emo, rock…whatever. I stopped trying to figure this stuff out. Either way, catch Mayday Parade and State Champs with Mom Jeans and Just Friends. Hashtags or bands? You decide. All-ages show.

• Shark Week at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

From today through August 4th get the most of the Jaw-some festivities with prizes and more!

What a week!

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C