Ride For The Fallen

Utah Law Enforcement Memorial and X96 announce the 13th annual ride for Fallen Officers.
Join us Sunday, August 18th at 10 am at Timpanogos Harley Davidson for a motorcycle ride to honor all of those who have fallen in the line of duty. Registration can be done prior to the event by going to utahsfallen.org. Each registration includes a Marley’s famous pancake breakfast and a ride pin and patch. Join us for a memorable experience August 18th Honoring and Remembering all of Utah’s fallen officers.
Register now for the ride at utahsfallen.org. Thanks to Utah Law Enforcement Memorial, Strap Tank, and Legends Vintage Motorcycles and the Museum and Events Center.
