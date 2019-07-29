Tour the Salt Lake Parade of Homes August 2nd through August 17th
- Build your own dream home by taking pictures of your favorite rooms
- Share and tag your dream home photos on social media using #SaltLakeParadeofHomes and #2019UltimateHome
- We’ll randomly draw one winner – you could win your mortgage or rent paid for a month (up to $1,500)
This contest runs from July 29th, 2019, through August 17th, 2019 at 11:59 pm. To enter, people need to take a photo(s) of examples of their dream home on social media using the hashtags “#SaltLakeParadeOfHomes” and “#2019UltimateHome.” On August 18th, 2019, one winner will be drawn from all entries and win an amount not exceeding $1,500 to pay their rent or mortgage. Proof of rent or mortgage amount must be provided to receive the prize. Prize provided by the Salt Lake Parade of Homes. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s General Contest Rules.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.