Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 23rd

•Sum 41 at The Complex

The “Does This Look Infected” Tour hits The Complex for the album’s 15 anniversary. Special guests Seaway and Super Whatevr May are opening.

•Kimbra at Metro Music Hall

The nicer set of pipes from Gotye’s “Somebody That I Used to Know” returns to Utah with special guests, New York’s Son Lux.

•Wolf Parade and Japandroids at Urban Lounge

What a Wednesday. It really doesn’t seem fair if you’re like me and would happily go to all these shoes. British Columbia, indies, Wolf Parade are joined by face-melting Canadians, Japaindroids. This is really, really, really good show!

• Bonanza Battle of the Bands at Soundwell

Don’t just show up to support local music – help send 3 bands to perform at Bonanza Campout later this month.

• Rio Grande Concert Series at The Gateway

Show up early and get some gaming in at Dave & Busters, which is now open, and then around 6 head down to the plaza and grab some food from the food trucks and enjoy music from Uncle Reno and Quiet Oaks! Entry is FREE!





• Hawthorne Heights at Urban Lounge

Yes! That Hawthrone Heights! They actually just put out a new album, so go relive your high school soundtrack with Listener, Hotel Books, and Sienna Skies opening. 21+

• Amy Shark at Urban Lounge

Wow! Urban Lounge is on fire this week! If you listen, then there’s no doubt you’ve heard me play “Adore” on X96 Xposed.

• Chris Kattan at Wiseguys at Jordan Landing

Every single one of his Saturday Night Live characters creeped me out, so I am not sure that I am going, but you should. Shows tonight and tomorrow.

• May Madness at Rocky Mountain Raceways

Like most things in life, you’ll really miss it when it’s gone and at the end of this season, RMR is no more. This will be your last opportunity to see Nitro Funny Cars competing on the 1/4 mile, in the Salt Lake area, at speeds of 250 mph in 5 seconds!

•Geek Show 10 Anniversary at RUIN

It’s time to celebrate 10 years of talkin’ geek! Free to get in, the rest is on you. This is a Bar. The Ruin has decided to do a bbq. Hot dogs one dollar, burgers 2 dollars, bag o chips included.

•Bleachers at Union Event Center

Bleachers return to Salt Lake City. Last time Jack was here, he was dating Lena. This time he isn’t. Oh, how time sorts things.

