Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 29th

• P.O.D. at The Royal

I rock for God and so can you as Payable on Death gives us an update on the youth of the nation at The Royal. They will be joined by Nonpoint, Islander, Nine Shrines, and Andrew W. Boss (not WK).

• Cheat Codes at Gallivan Center

The 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series kicks off with an EDM dance party (and a good start to Pride Weekend) at the Gallivan Center. Tickets are on sale for this and all the upcoming shows including Blue October, X Ambassadors, Empire of the Sun, and more.

• Crazy Town at Bill’s Warehouse

Provo…are you ready? To celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, “The Gift Of Game”, Crazy Town is coming to Bill’s Warehouse and you know they’ll be playing “Butterfly.” They will.

• Kottonmouth Kings at Liquid Joe’s

This is a week of time travel apparently. If you have an SRH’s sticker on your car, you probably already have tickets to this show. I won’t lie…I still have my single of “Suburban Life.”

• Utah Pride Festival at Washington Square

The fabulous parties and fabulous people. One of the most fun weekends Salt Lake sees. Hell, one of the biggest parties this side of the country sees! Celebrate life, love, and your community while learning about the Stonewall movement that started this movement for equal rights Featuring music, dancing, family-friendly entertainment, and more. All proceeds support the Utah Pride Center – creating a safe and brave space and providing life-saving services for Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ communities.

• Red Bull 400 at Utah Olympic Park

“With a starting point of 6,870 feet, this 400-meter near-vertical sprint will challenge competitor’s speed, endurance, and determination to the top of the breathtaking 2002 Winter Games ski jump. This ultimate power endurance test is open to 1,200 registrants and features seven different registration options: Individual Men’s and Women’s Solo; COED Heat, Individual Men’s and Women’s Custom Heat Time; COED Relay 4 x 100, Red Bull 400 Heat Buyout. 2018’s highest venue sits an energy-sapping 2,126 meters above sea level.”

• Black Joe Lewis and the Honeybears at Urban Lounge

Do not miss Black Joe Lewis. That’s all I can say.

• Utah Pride Parade

The parade starts at 10 am, so get there early and get a good spot!

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C