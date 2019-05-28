Boner Fight for May 28th, 2019

Candidate #1: WE’RE UNDER ATTACK

Two homes and a car were hit by bullets over the weekend when a group of target shooters forgot to set up a backstop.

One resident, who asked not to be identified, said she was standing in her kitchen when she heard bullets hit her window. “It zapped and it’s crackling, and it was really fast,” she said. “If it had went through both windows, it would’ve hit me.” Taking her grandson to the basement, she waited as seven shots hit her house. “It was pretty scary,” she said. “We just didn’t know who was shooting at us.” But her house isn’t the only one with battle wounds. A bullet went through the house behind hers, going through a wall, window and door. Minutes away, at the West Weber Cemetery, a woman sitting in the passenger seat of her car watched as bullets flew through the hood of her car.

Candidate #2: THEM DUKE BOYS DIDN’T MAKE IT

Two Texas men are dead after trying to jump a compact car across the gap on a raised drawbridge. Louisiana State Police say it happened shortly after 2 a.m. Friday at the Black Bayou Bridge about 6 miles (9.65 kilometers) south of Lake Charles. Investigators say the bridge was closed to traffic to let a boat pass through on the Intracoastal Waterway. Witnesses say the car’s passenger pushed the gate arm up and they drove the 2016 Chevrolet Cruze up to the raised section. They backed up, then accelerated forward, trying to jump to the other side. The vehicle landed in the water and sank. State police say 23-year-old Alejandro Cazares of McAllen and 32-year-old Roberto Alejandro Moreno of Edinburg were pronounced dead at the scene.

