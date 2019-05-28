Music

X96 I.P.O. | May 26, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The Black Keys “Go”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • New Politics “Comeback Kid”
  • The Hives “I’m Alive”
  • Cage the Elephant featuring Beck “Night Running”
  • Sum 41 “Out For Blood”
  • Vampire Weekend “This Life”
  • The Struts “In Love with a Camera”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • Warbly Jets “Propaganda”
  • 311 “Good Feeling”
  • Missio “I See You”
  • Judan & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”
  • Sublime with Rome “Light On”

