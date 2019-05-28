X96 I.P.O. | May 26, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The Black Keys “Go”
- Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- New Politics “Comeback Kid”
- The Hives “I’m Alive”
- Cage the Elephant featuring Beck “Night Running”
- Sum 41 “Out For Blood”
- Vampire Weekend “This Life”
- The Struts “In Love with a Camera”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- Warbly Jets “Propaganda”
- 311 “Good Feeling”
- Missio “I See You”
- Judan & The Lion “Why Did You Run?”
- Sublime with Rome “Light On”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.