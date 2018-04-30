Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 2nd

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•George Ezra at The Depot

George Ezra plays the song “Budapest”, which you know from everywhere you went last year.

•2018 Spy Hop Annual Benefit at Rose Wagner Theatre

Spy Hop is an amazing resource for kids looking to find their voice. Whether it’s music, video, web, or whatever helps someone get experience to collaborate, and learn Spy Hop help to build a better future for all of us, so buy a ticket and support them! Join Spy Hop for an evening of delicious food and drinks while hearing directly from the next generation of Utah’s creative youth.

• May the 4th Be With You Celebration at Clark Planetarium

It’s the day I stay off Twitter, but for those of you who long for everything in a galaxy far, far away, Clark Planetarium has teamed up with Alpine Garrison for a party. From 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. enjoy photo ops with Alpine Garrison, Rogue Base, Rocky Mountain Droid builders, and Krayt clan in the lobby, real life-size droids at the first floor exhibits, costume and lightsaber behind-the-designs table at 3rd-floor exhibits.

• X Ambassadors at The Depot

With songs like “Renegades” and “Unsteady” X Ambassadors seemed to come out of nowhere and were suddenly everywhere. Well, you can specifically see them live at The Depot for their Joyful Tour. All-ages show.

•Cinco de Mayo

Amatur night and St. Patrick’s Day cousin holiday will have you pounding tequila as you shout at the bartender for another cerveza. It’s all good as long as your Corona gets its lime, right?

•Free Comic Book Day at Dr. Volt’s

Not only can you snag a free comic book, but everything in the store will be on sale for 20% to 50% off! Maybe I can finally find volume 3 of X-Men Apocolypse. Cosplayers will be hanging out as well.

•Less Than Jake and Face to Face at The Depot

Funny how these Warped Tour staples aren’t on the Warped Tour considering it’s the final roll for that festival, but hey, why nit-pick? I am just going to reminise about my teenage years. Jukebos Romantics are also on the bill. All-ages show!

•Rocky Mountain Raceways Season Opener

Rocky Mountain Raceway kicks off their historic final season Saturday, May 5th on the America First Credit Union Super Oval! Gates open at 4, with 6 different classes racing all night long!

•Urban Flea Market at The Gateway

One person’s fleas is another person’s pet. Remeber that and check out the opening of the 9th annual Urban Flea Market at The Gateway. More than 100 venders will be out with vintage and antiques that will help you tie the room together. $2 gets you in.

•K. Flay at The Complex

She’s a Grammy winner now so there’s no shocker that this show is sold out, so you’ll have to do some hunting for tickets online. The good news is that she will be back with Thirty Seconds to Mars this summer.

•Sunday Afternoon Cuddle Party at Salt Lake Center for Spiritual Living

I mean, cuddling with strangers. No doubt it’s on your bucket list. The doors open at 4p. They encourage you to wear comfy clothes and bring a treat to share. Now, yes, this sounds like a very interesting process, but rest assured that the Cuddle Party will be led by trained and certified Cuddle Party Facilitators. Whew!

•The Fratellis at The Complex

A staple of my playlists since 2004, the clapable and danceable, The Fratellis are back in Salt Lake and The Complex. Blood Red Shoes is the opener.

•Hall and Oats at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Because your kiss, your kiss, is on my….go ahead and fill that one in. Hall and Oats have hits for days and this will no doubt turn into a huge sing-along more than a concert, which is just fine. Go ahead and show up late, though. Train is opening.

