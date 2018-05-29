Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 30th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Real Salt Lake vs. Houston Dynamo at Rio Tinto Stadium

Should be a gorgeous night for a full 90. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm. It’s also PRIDE night! Use the code “PRIDE” when purchasing your tickets, and a portion of the proceeds for each ticket will go to a U of U LGBTQ+ student scholarship

•David Byrne at Capitol Theatre

From Coachella to the New Orleans Jazz Festival to Salt Lake City for a SOLD OUT show at the Capitol Theatre, David Byrne has decades of music behind him with little sign of stopping. If you must go, tickets are going on the classifieds from $90 to upwards of $250 a pair.

• Bonanza Battle of the Bands at Soundwell

Don’t just show up to support local music – help send 3 bands to perform at Bonanza Campout later this month.

• Rio Grande Concert Series at The Gateway

Show up early and get some gaming in at Dave & Busters, which is now open, and then around 6 head down to the plaza and grab some food from the food trucks and enjoy music from Madge and Night Marcher! Entry is FREE! Supporting act starts at 7 pm with the headliner taking the stage at 8:15 pm.





• Sick of It All, Murphy’s Law, and Villians at Urban Lounge

With a career spanning 20 years and hundreds of thousands of albums sold worldwide, the band’s highly anticipated new album ‘Based On A True Story’ will add an exhilarating new chapter to the Sick of It All legend. Don’t miss this show!

• Utah Pride Festival

Utah, we’ve certainly come a long way. From a small voice to a movement that changed the laws of a nation. “Utah Pride unites, empowers and celebrates Utah’s diverse LGBTQ+ community by providing a safe and welcoming space for education, partnerships, services and events which advance our collective health, wellness and success.” Always, a fantastic weekend to be downtown. The festival is attended by 35,000 people and continues to grow each year. Pride Parade is Sunday morning at 10 am! Get there early for a good spot.

•Styx and Joan Jett at USANA Amphitheatre

Because on Monday, you’ll have too much time on your hands. Oh, and the signs say Tesla will be there, too.

•Eef Barzelay at Someone’s Living Room (?)

There was a band in the 90’s called Clem Snide that I loved. Eef was in that band. Now he is doing this Living Room Thing that is described as “Living Room Shows are private shows hosted by fans in spaces such as, living rooms, basements, lofts, recording studios, yoga studios, bike shops, screen printing shops, clothing stores, coffee shops, cafes, churches, etc. For each show we try to find the best space based on the acoustics of the room, proximity to parking and public transportation, restroom access, available seating, and when possible ADA accessibility. We’re trying to create intimate shows that will be a positive and memorable experience for guests and artists.” You don’t get the address of the show until you buy a ticket. How novel!

