Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 23rd

• Frank Turner at The Depot

A little punk, a little folk is what Frank Turner is cookin’ for this all-ages show.

• The Devil Wears Prada at The Complex

Not into Frank Turner’s folk-punk? How about some emo-screamo punk?

• Shaed at The Complex

It’s the band that came out of nowhere and has pretty much taken over the X96 playlist since the spring. They are finally bringing their tour to The Complex with another band we just added to our rotation, Absofacto. This is going to be a great show.

• Downtown Dine O’ Round

Need to grab a bite before heading to the show? “The 17th annual Downtown Dine O’Round lets diners enjoy two-item lunches or three-course dinners at special prices.” This is a great way to try out some of the best downtown dining at great prices. Need an excuse for date night? Now you have it.

• The 10th Annual 5K Alternative at Brewvies

Hate running? Me too. So don’t run. Drink beer and fight cancer. Better yet, watch “Psycho”, drink, beer, fight cancer, and get a t-shirt. Get your tickets before they are gone.

• Warren Miller’s Timeless at the Rose Wagner Theatre

Here’s your inspiration to do your snow dance. Believe it or not, this is the 70th film in the Warren Miller legacy.”Travel with new and veteran athletes as they explore renowned mountain locations across the globe. It’s more than a ski and snowboard film, it’s an experience.” If you can’t make it to this screening, there are a couple more at Rose Wagner and other screenings across the Wasatch Front. Check out warrenmiller.com for a location near you.

• 2019 Scottish Festival

The First Presbyterian Church of Salt Lake City presents a kilt-lifting-good time. “On the last weekend of October, First Presbyterian Church hosts the annual Scottish Festival. This two-day festival is fun for the whole family! Saturday will hold a large community festival celebrating the Scottish heritage of the church. Activities include Highland Dance Competition, Bake Sale with Scottish shortbread, Kids Korner, Box lunches, Cottage Pie Dinner (reservation required), Salt Lake Scots Bag Pipe Concert, and more!” Runs today and tomorrow!

• Halloween Bar Crawl

A proper warmup for amateur night. You’ll get two drink with voucher, drink and food specials to those on the crawl, professional photogs (I am guessing that means they won’t be drinking), and crawl map. Check-in goes from 4 to 6 pm at Gracie’s then heads to Good Grammar, Green Pig, London Belle, and beyond!

• Cat Power at The Union Event Center

Cat Power brings the Wanderer Tour to The Union Event Center, which will be an all-ages show.

• Twenty Øne Piløts at Vivint Smart Home Arena

It was just under a year ago, roughly when they were here last, but Salt Lake loves this band! Remember how you wanted to go to Tool, but waited and you didn’t go. Don’t let this happen to you with this show. Misterwives will be the opener.

• Guns N Roses at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Frankly, who knows when they will ever be back here again. It is called the “Not in This Lifetime Tour” after all.

• Marilyn Manson at The Union Event Center

A very topical show. I’ll not be able to see “The New Shit” performed live enough in my lifetime.

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C