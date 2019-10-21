Geek News on the Radio for October 21st, 2019

New Vin Diesel Movie!

Venom 2 has Their Shriek

The other day word broke that the Venom 2 cast was adding another villain alongside Woody Harrelson's Carnage: Shriek, a character who is Carnage's love interest in the comics. Now we know who will be playing the character (probably): Naomie Harris. Harris is in talks to join the film opposite Harrelson, Tom Hardy, and Michelle Williams, with Andy Serkis directing. Variety has the scoop on Naomie Harris playing Shriek (not to be confused with Shrek) in Venom 2. In the comics Shriek has the ability to manipulate sound, and also (per Wikipedia) "shield herself with a sonic field, and shoot sonic energy blasts from her hands" as well as the ability "to tap into people's minds and bring out their inner darkness (fear, anger, hate) making them act violent." Her real name is Frances Louise Barrison. In the comics, Shriek teams up with Carnage and the two become romantically paired. Whether or not that romance will carry over into the movie remains to be seen, but it's safe to assume Harris' Shriek will team up with Harrelson's Carnage and his glorious clown wig. Tom Hardy will be back as Eddie Brock/Venom, and Michelle Williams is set to return as Anne Weying. Andy Serkis is directing the sequel, taking over from Venom director Ruben Fleischer.

Paul Dano as The Riddler

Matt Reeves is directing Robert Pattinson in the film. Filmmaker Matt Reeves has found his Riddler for The Batman. Paul Dano has signed on as the classic villain, Warner Bros. announced Thursday. Dano's version of the character will be named Edward Nashton, the man who in the comics later goes by the name Edward Nygma and adopts the villainous persona. Frank Gorshin and John Astin played the villain on the 1960s TV series, while Jim Carrey played him in 1995's Batman Forever, which was directed by Joel Schumacher. Robert Pattinson is starring in The Batman, with Zoe Kravitz set to play Catwoman and Jeffrey Wright on board as Batman ally Commissioner Gordon. Jonah Hill was at one point eyeing a role as either The Riddler or The Penguin, but the deal did not come to fruition. Reeves has said he plans to include a rogues gallery of Batman villains in the film. Dano was recently nominated for an Emmy for his role on the Showtime limited series Escape at Dannemora, and the actor directed, co-wrote and produced the critically acclaimed 2018 film Wildlife. His other film credits include Love and Mercy, Prisoners, 12 Years a Slave, There Will Be Blood, Little Miss Sunshine,Youth and Okja, among others. Created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang, The Riddler — aka Edward Nygma, or "E. Nigma" — is a supervillain who aims to challenge Batman in a battle of wits, leaving clues and riddles for the world's greatest detective to solve in order to catch him. Since debuting in 1948's Detective Comics No. 140, he has gone on to become one of the most high-profile Bat-villains, appearing in movies, cartoons and video games over the past seven decades, stretching his question-mark gimmick as far as it could go and then some, including spending some years as a good guy when he realized it was just as much fun to solve crimes as it was to commit them.