Boner Fight for October 21st, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: THE SEXY CHEF MAKES ME NOT WANT TO EAT.

Red-haired Ruby, from Texas, USA, whips up everything from muffins to pasta salad wearing nothing but a tiny apron. Her ‘recipe’ videos are a hit with fans, and Ruby uses strategically place emojis to cover her modesty when her apron slips. While her cooking videos aren’t that long – two minutes on average – some of her tutorials have been watched more than 900,000 times. Commenting on one of her most clips – a Tuscan chicken recipe – one fan said: “I watched the whole video, and I don’t even cook.” Another wrote: “What did you cook for dinner again?” A third said: “Ruby could be making PBJ sandwiches and I still would be enraptured.” Ruby said that her point of her page was to spread “sexy comedic positivity”. She told the Daily Star: “It’s a great motivation for people to cook. “The majority of my patrons come for the healthy recipes and stay for the laughs. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: MAYBE YOU SHOULD GO TO HAWAII TO FIGURE OUT HOW TO PAY YOUR DEBT

As 1 in 5 American adults wonder how to pay off their combined $1.6 trillion in student debt, Sallie Mae executives and sales team members wrestled with a different question: Between meetings, how should they spend their time on their five-day paid trip to the luxury Fairmont resort on Wailea beach in Maui? Sallie Mae brought more than 100 of its employees to Hawaii in August to celebrate a record year — $5 billion in student loans to 374,000 borrowers. The company said it didn’t pay for employees’ families to attend, but some did tag along. “We said, ‘Hey, look, Maui is a pretty nice spot.’ And so if you wanted to stay a few days or want to bring family, that’s up to you,” Ray Quinlan, CEO of Sallie Mae, told NBC News on the grounds of the Fairmont Hotel. Ray Quinlan, CEO of Sallie Mae, told NBC News the trip was in part to celebrate a record year of $5 billion in sales. NBC News Quinlan, in a walk-and-talk with NBC News, said the trip to Maui was not an “incentive trip.” “This is a sales get-together for all of our salespeople,” he said, adding the publicly traded company has been taking retreats like the Maui one since it was founded in the 1970s to service federal education loans. Read More