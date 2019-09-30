Corey O’Brien’s Concert and Event Calendar | Week of October 2nd

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

To get this blog sent to your phone every Wednesday at noon, text EVENTS to 33986 (Message and data rates may apply).

Have an event on the horizon? Submit it using the form at the bottom of this post and Corey may feature it.

The Calendar is brought to you by Live Nation!

*This calendar is mostly accurate. probably!

• 33rd Annual Great Salt Lake Chili Affair at the Salt Palace

The Road Home benefits from this delicious event with chili provided by various local chefs. Along with chili, you can enjoy salads, bread, desserts, live entertainment, and a silent auction. You eat so other, hungrier, people can. It’s good all around.

• The White Party at London Belle

The White Party is not only a fantastic fundraiser for the Autism Council of Utah but also the launch of Belvedere’s Rye Vodka line. All white dress is strongly encouraged. 21+ event.

• Park City Wine Festival

“Experience more than 100 food artisans, wineries, breweries, distilleries, epicurean purveyors, and locally-made products at this ultimate food and wine experience.” Using “experience” twice in one sentence is pretty amazing. How many times will you be able to use it after a couple of bottles worth of tasting is in your belly? Shoot for 4. This is a 21+ event and runs through Sunday.

• AJR at Maverik Center

Thank whichever god you pray to that this was moved from Saltair to Maverik Center. The majority of us will save gas. How ’bout dat? No doubt you’ve heard AJR on X96 for a couple of years now and their latest single, “Dear Winter” in rotation now. It’s a song about naming your baby before you’ve had it or even met the person you’re going to have it with. That sounds very Utah to me.

• Cold War Kids at The Depot

Hey, look! An all-ages show with X96 Big Ass Show alums, Cold War Kids. Always a great live performance.

• Speed Dating in the Dark at “A Beautiful Home in the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon”

This event is put on by a group called “Divorced in Utah” and though it is sold out they could have more, so why not shine a light on it? Tickets include a “full dinner”, speed dating, and dining in the dark. I’m not sure what’s going on here, but it sounds suspect.

• Salt Lake Buddist Temple Food Festival

Enjoy some amazing Japanese food and activities at the Salt Lake Buddist Temple. Free Admission!

• Jerry Seinfeld at Abravanel Hall

Who are all these people that eat at buffets? Who are these people? Meh! It’s Seinfeld – a comedy GOAT!! If you don’t know, then you were just born. People who were just born…who are these people?

• Bastille and Joywaves at The Complex

First, we found out Bastille is coming to town. Then the honey got sweeter when Joywave was added. Then they moved to show to The Complex to save us all gas money. Can we get a, “Woo!” And to think that they’re calling this the “Dooms Day” tour.

• Dropkick Murphy’s at The Union Event Center

Shipping off to The Union Event Center for a solid night of SLC Punx-approved music with Clutch, too!

• Vampire Weekend at The Complex

Making their way to our valley in support of their latest album, “Father of the Bride.” Note: this event will be help outside, rain or shine!

• Stereolab at Metro Music Hall

They’re French. They’re English. They’re mellow and most of your friends know about them from the film “High Fidelity.” I know I did.

Have an event? Tell Corey about it…

Your Name (required)

Your Email (required)

Event Name:

Event Date: Tell Corey about your event:

Would you like X96 to contact you about advertising your event? Yes No

UNTIL NEXT WEDNESDAY…C