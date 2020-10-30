Costco Stands up to Forced Monkey Labor

Costco is taking a stand against forced monkey labor.

After learning that suppliers in Thailand force monkeys to pick coconuts from trees, the bulk discount chain has decided to stop selling coconut milk, Costco officials announced Friday.

Although the Theppadungporn Coconut Company claims it doesn’t use monkey labor, PETA says an investigation found “terrified young monkeys in Thailand kept chained, abusively trained, and forced to climb trees to pick coconuts.”

