Walmart Returns Guns, Ammo to Shelves

One day after announcing they’d removed all guns and ammo from their shelves to avoid Election Day violence, Walmart executives have changed their minds.

Walmart pulls all guns, ammo from stores' shelves, citing potential post-election social unrest and violence https://t.co/7fW0A0Ljy1 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 30, 2020

A spokesman for the company says the change of heart came after the chain’s higher-ups realized a series of recent incidents were isolated. “After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores, we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor,” the unidentified rep tells Bloomberg. “As the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today.”

UPDATE: Walmart Restocks Guns, Ammo in Stores After Short Removal Citing Civil Unresthttps://t.co/eMjmJbzRcG — TMZ (@TMZ) October 30, 2020

The first time Walmart removed guns and ammo from its shelves was in June, following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

