Could Rage Against The Machine go into the Rock Hall Of Fame?

This Thursday, The Rock and Roll hall of fame will announce their inductees for 2018.

The main requirement being that the bands nominated need to have released an album in, or before 1992.

The most popular rumors so far include The Smith’s, Nine Inch Nails, and Radiohead.

But the band I would like to see get some recognition is Rage Against The Machine! We’ll keep you posted.

In the meantime, let’s throwback to 1992 for a live performance from Rage in California.