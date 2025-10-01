Where to See Nine Inch Nails Live in 2026

Nine Inch Nails Are Touring Again, and This Time It Gets Religious
The Peel It Back Tour isn’t peeling off just yet. Nine Inch Nails have announced a 2026 North American leg, kicking off February 5 in New Orleans and closing March 16 in Sacramento. Along the way, they’ll hit Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on March 13, marking the industrial legends’ return to Utah for the first time since their fevered 2022 show at the Complex. The link even leads to a contest for free tickets, giving fans in the area a chance to see the band without spending a dime.
Fresh off the Tron: Ares soundtrack and a drum-swap with Foo Fighters (out goes Ilan Rubin, in comes Josh Freese), NIN seem restless, revived, and unusually willing to share the spotlight. German techno provocateur Boys Noize joins the bill, promising a night less like a concert and more like a ritual exorcism with strobe lights.
Want your ears baptized by NIN? Tune in to X96 before the tour does it live.
Full Tour Dates
- 02-05 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
- 02-07 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- 02-10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- 02-11 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- 02-13 Boston, MA – TD Garden
- 02-14 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- 02-16 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
- 02-18 Hamilton, Ontario – TD Coliseum
- 02-20 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
- 02-22 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
- 02-23 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
- 02-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- 02-27 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- 03-01 Austin, TX – Moody Center
- 03-03 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- 03-06 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
- 03-07 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- 03-09 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
- 03-10 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
- 03-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- 03-15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- 03-16 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
