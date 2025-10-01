Alt. Rock News

Where to See Nine Inch Nails Live in 2026

Posted on
Nine Inch Nails
Shutterstock

Nine Inch Nails Are Touring Again, and This Time It Gets Religious

The Peel It Back Tour isn’t peeling off just yet. Nine Inch Nails have announced a 2026 North American leg, kicking off February 5 in New Orleans and closing March 16 in Sacramento. Along the way, they’ll hit Salt Lake City’s Delta Center on March 13, marking the industrial legends’ return to Utah for the first time since their fevered 2022 show at the Complex. The link even leads to a contest for free tickets, giving fans in the area a chance to see the band without spending a dime.

Fresh off the Tron: Ares soundtrack and a drum-swap with Foo Fighters (out goes Ilan Rubin, in comes Josh Freese), NIN seem restless, revived, and unusually willing to share the spotlight. German techno provocateur Boys Noize joins the bill, promising a night less like a concert and more like a ritual exorcism with strobe lights.

 

Want your ears baptized by NIN? Tune in to X96 before the tour does it live.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nine Inch Nails (@nineinchnails)

Full Tour Dates

  • 02-05 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
  • 02-07 Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • 02-10 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
  • 02-11 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
  • 02-13 Boston, MA – TD Garden
  • 02-14 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
  • 02-16 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre
  • 02-18 Hamilton, Ontario – TD Coliseum
  • 02-20 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
  • 02-22 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
  • 02-23 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
  • 02-25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
  • 02-27 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
  • 03-01 Austin, TX – Moody Center
  • 03-03 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
  • 03-06 Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena
  • 03-07 Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
  • 03-09 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
  • 03-10 Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
  • 03-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
  • 03-15 San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
  • 03-16 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Learn more about tickets here.

author avatar
Talmage Garn Writer
Talmage Garn is a music writer and radio journalist at X96, focusing on indie and alternative rock. From Pavement’s slacker anthems to LCD Soundsystem’s dance-punk grooves to Nirvana’s raw energy, his writing explores the artists and movements that shaped the sound of a generation. A graduate of Portland State University’s Professional Writing program, he also dives into music history, connecting the dots between past icons and today’s scene.
See Full Bio
Indie Rock Alternative Rock
Related Items:, , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
jQuery('iframe[src*="youtube"]').parent().addClass("video-responsive"); if (jQuery('.video-responsive').prev('section').length === 1) { jQuery('.video-responsive').before('

 

'); } jQuery('.feat-info-wrap').remove();