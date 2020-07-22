COVID-19 could claim one-third of US museums

U.S. museums draw more than 850 million visitors each year, but not this year. And a recent survey suggests one-third may not survive the COVID-19 pandemic. NPR reports 33% of 760 directors surveyed said their museum was either at “significant risk” of permanently closing by next Fall or they just didn’t know.
The survey released Wednesday included art museums, aquariums, botanical gardens, and science centers. More than 40% were history centers. Museums account for 760,000 direct and indirect jobs and a $50 billion annual economic contribution. 40% of institutions able to reopen still expect to reduce staff.
