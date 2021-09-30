“I’M SUCH A BIG ABBA FAN”

Dave Grohl is open to playing drums for ABBA: “I’m such a big ABBA fan” As of his love for the Bee Gees wasn’t enough, Dave Grohl is now opening up about his thoughts on ABBA! The Foo Fighters frontman told BBC News that he is even open to PLAYING with the returning Swedish group. “Listen, I will get up and play drums at the opening of an envelope,” Grohl said. “Show me a drum set and I will sit down to it. So yes, I would play with ABBA.” ABBA has shared two new tracks recently and will be releasing their new album, ‘Voyage’ on November 5. Are you also a fan of ABBA? Are you surprised that Dave Grohl is a fan of the group?

Find a man who talks about you the way Dave Grohl talks about Abba. pic.twitter.com/nnXJpmOBvh — Will (@Popher) September 30, 2021