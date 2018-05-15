David Harbour Gives Us A Peek At STRANGER THINGS 3!!!

MUSTACHES FOR DAYS, DUDE
Hawkins Chief of Police, Jim Hopper is back on the scene, taking on the “Upside Down” for Season 3 of STRANGER THINGS! ST3 will have 8 episodes leading us into an already confirmed season 4, and NETFLIX says they’re already in talks for a season 5 as well.
Not much is known about the events we’ll see in Hawkins for season 3.. BUT! We can confirm thanks to David Harbour’s Instagram page that Chief Hopper will be rocking a 1980’s crime fighting cookie duster.
‘…enormous and powerful, about 10 feet tall and over 1000 pounds…a courageous creature with a natural instinct for solitude…outside of mating season he usually avoids other bears and unless provoked or attacked generally withdraws from human beings. Impressed with this famed giant of the wilderness, Avon created this handsome decanter.’ Introducing ‘Hopper’ from Avon. Available at Melvalds and other fine stores in Hawkins.
