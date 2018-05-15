David Harbour Gives Us A Peek At STRANGER THINGS 3!!!

MUSTACHES FOR DAYS, DUDE

Hawkins Chief of Police, Jim Hopper is back on the scene, taking on the “Upside Down” for Season 3 of STRANGER THINGS! ST3 will have 8 episodes leading us into an already confirmed season 4, and NETFLIX says they’re already in talks for a season 5 as well.

Not much is known about the events we’ll see in Hawkins for season 3.. BUT! We can confirm thanks to David Harbour’s Instagram page that Chief Hopper will be rocking a 1980’s crime fighting cookie duster.