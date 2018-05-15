Life

David Harbour Gives Us A Peek At STRANGER THINGS 3!!!

Posted on

MUSTACHES FOR DAYS, DUDE

 

Hawkins Chief of Police, Jim Hopper is back on the scene, taking on the “Upside Down” for Season 3 of STRANGER THINGS!  ST3 will have 8 episodes leading us into an already confirmed season 4, and NETFLIX says they’re already in talks for a season 5 as well.

Not much is known about the events we’ll see in Hawkins for season 3..  BUT!  We can confirm thanks to David Harbour’s Instagram page that Chief Hopper will be rocking a 1980’s crime fighting cookie duster.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top