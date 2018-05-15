Boner Fight for May 15th, 2018

A genealogist took commentator Tomi Lahren to task on Twitter after she made controversial comments about immigrants in this country. And she did so with Lahren’s own family history. On Saturday, Lahren went on Fox News’ “Watters’ World” to defend White House chief of staff John Kelly’s remarks on immigrants. Kelly, formerly Trump’s homeland security secretary, told NPR last week that undocumented immigrants are “not people that would easily assimilate into the United States into our modern society.” Lahren went even further and told host Jesse Watters that people who don’t speak English or who come from poverty shouldn’t be allowed to immigrate to the United States. “These people need to understand that it’s a privilege to be an American and it’s a privilege that you work toward. It’s not a right.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THERE’S A SPECIAL PLACE IN HELL….

A heartless goon pretended to be a helpful cop before pickpocketing a blind man outside a Manhattan subway station on Monday, law enforcement sources said. The 64-year-old legally blind rider was about to enter the 34th Street Station to ride an E train at Eighth Avenue at 4:30 p.m. when the callous crook approached, sources said. The suspect identified himself as a police officer and offered to help the visually impaired man through the turnstile – which he did, while also lifting the man’s wallet. The robber took off on foot and police have recovered surveillance video of the troubling incident, sources said.The robber took off on foot and police have recovered surveillance video of the troubling incident, sources said.

