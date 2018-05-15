Corey O’Brien Concert and Event Calendar | Week of May 16th

Every Wednesday morning at 9, Corey O’Brien (x96, 7p to midnight) joins Radio From Hell to keep your life from passing you by.

•Big Lebowski 20th Anniversary Watch Party at Brewvies

Join Brewvies in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of the film Big Lebowski with the first of two showings and the release small-batch seasonal “The Little Lebowski” from Bohemian Brewery as part of national “Craft Beer Week”. We’ll have prizes for best costumes and of course, White Russians!

• Bowling for Rhinos at Olympus Hills Lanes

Help strike out extinction with the Utah chapter of the American Association of Zoo Keepers! We’re back for another exciting Bowling for Rhinos fundraiser! This event is open to everyone. Show your support for rhino conservation. Invite your friends and family! All funds raised from this event go directly to rhino conservation. From 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM Where: Olympus Hills Lanes 4015 Wasatch Blvd Holladay, UT 84124 Event Fee(s): Bowler with T-Shirt (Preregistration until May 1) $ 35.00 Base Registration without T-Shirt: $ 25.00. Price includes Shoe rental, 2 games of bowling, pizza, and soda Other activities: Silent Auction, door prizes, opportunity drawings, and more!

• Brian Jonestown Massacre at Metro Music Hall

They are worth remembering as the “villain” in the documentary Dig! that surrounded their relationship with The Dandy Warhols. If you haven’t seen it, see it. Should be a good concert.

•90’s Bar Crawl

Not to be undone by last month’s 90’s bar crawl, this month’s bar crawl hopes you held on to you 90’s cosplay from the last time around. According to the websites, there will be drink specials for participants at various bars with registration ranging from $20 to $85. For that price, I honestly have no idea what you get as the website is offering up alot of “TBD.” Ummm, go for it. I guess.

•May Mania Demolitions Derby at Days of ’47 Arena at the Utah State Fairpark

Band, crash, and octane as the revving rolls, you might be lucky enough to catch a hubcap or fender. Utahans love their controlled car crashes. This 2-Day Show will have OVER 90 cars fighting it out for $60,000 in Prize Money!

IRON cars, Front Wheel Drive Cars, Farm Trucks and Passenger Cars! A Great Family Fun Event!





•D.O.A. at Metro Music Hall

Legendary Canadian punk rockers hit Metro Music Hall. They’ve influenced bands from Red Hot Chili Peppers to Rancid!

•MGMT at The Union Events Center

They have come a very long way since “Electric Feel” buy have held a fan base by always making the unexpected when it comes to music. MGMT is touring on their latest album, Little Dark Age.

•Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness at The Depot

Our good friend Andrew McMahon returns to Salt Lake with his friends, Allen Stone, Zac Clark and Bob Oxblood (of Jack’s Mannequin) for an all-ages show at The Depot.

•Pedro the Lion at Urban Lounge

90’s artist from Seattle drops into the Urban Lounge. I know what you’re thinking: why the hell do all these bands roll through Salt Lake on a Tuesday? Well, that’s just the mid-market curse.

