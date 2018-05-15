Our Homie BRANDEN STIENEKERT (Rancid, The Used) Featured On Zildjian’s PASSION PLAY

Utah’s BRANDEN STIENEKERT gives us a look into what hakes him tick!

I’ve known Branden for a couple of years now, but I knew instantly that he was a cat I could be friends with. He’s one of the most humble cats out there, and super dedicated to his craft, and helping everyone he meets. I know it sounds like I’m gushing here, but it is honestly hard to wrap my head around the fact that he’s a successful rock star because he’s so down to earth.

The Zildjian peeps put together a video series titled “PASSION PLAY” which features various drummers and what motivates them. The latest episode is up now!