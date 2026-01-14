Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from January 14th, 2026

News

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!

Friday the 16th: 

  • Xavi at Delta Center

Saturday the 17th: 

  • Pearl Jam Experience featuring Creep and Check My Brain at The Depot

Sunday the 18th: 

  • Middle Aged Mayhem at The Depot

On Sale Now:

  • Club 90’s Presents: Heated RivalRave at The Depot on Friday, January 23rd.

On Sale Friday at 10am:

  • Behemoth – The Union – April 21
  • Hail The Sun – The Depot – May 2nd
  • Bill Burr – Kingsbury Hall – March 23rd
  • Charlie Puth – Maverik Center – May 9th
  • Five Finger Death Punch w/ Cody Jinks – Utah First – September 22nd

All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com

 

Full Weekend/Weekly: 

  • Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks at Maverik Center (1/16-1/18) – Link 
  • University of Utah – MLK Week 2026 at U of U – 1/17-1/23 – Link 
  • 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link 

Friday the 16th 

  • Emo Night Brooklyn at The Complex – Link 
  • The Emo Night Tour at Metro Music Hall – Link 

Saturday the 17th:   

  • 2026 Utah Chinese New Year Celebration Performance at Cottonwood High school – Link 
  • Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link 
  • Tuck O’ the Irish January Drag Brunch at Piper Down – Link 
  • Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center – Link 

Sunday the 18th 

  • The Devil’s Carnival and Repo! The Genetic Opera – Nocturne – at the Pearl on Main- Link 

Farmers Markets:  

  • 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link 
  • Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link 
