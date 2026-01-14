Radio From Hell Concert and Community Calendar from January 14th, 2026

Radio from Hell’s Concerts and Community Events keeps you updated with goings on about town!
Brought to you by:
Friday the 16th:
- Xavi at Delta Center
Saturday the 17th:
- Pearl Jam Experience featuring Creep and Check My Brain at The Depot
Sunday the 18th:
-
Middle Aged Mayhem at The Depot
On Sale Now:
- Club 90’s Presents: Heated RivalRave at The Depot on Friday, January 23rd.
On Sale Friday at 10am:
-
Behemoth – The Union – April 21
-
Hail The Sun – The Depot – May 2nd
-
Bill Burr – Kingsbury Hall – March 23rd
-
Charlie Puth – Maverik Center – May 9th
-
Five Finger Death Punch w/ Cody Jinks – Utah First – September 22nd
All Live Nation Tickets – Livenation.com
Full Weekend/Weekly:
- Utah Grizzlies vs. Kansas City Mavericks at Maverik Center (1/16-1/18) – Link
- University of Utah – MLK Week 2026 at U of U – 1/17-1/23 – Link
- 3rd Annual Art Market at Millcreek Common (1/19-2/15) – Link
Friday the 16th:
Saturday the 17th:
- 2026 Utah Chinese New Year Celebration Performance at Cottonwood High school – Link
- Broadway Rave at Metro Music Hall – Link
- Tuck O’ the Irish January Drag Brunch at Piper Down – Link
- Utah Mammoth vs. Seattle Kraken at the Delta Center – Link
Sunday the 18th:
- The Devil’s Carnival and Repo! The Genetic Opera – Nocturne – at the Pearl on Main- Link
Farmers Markets:
- 2025-26 Winter Farmers Market at The Leonardo – Saturdays through 4/18- Link
- Wheeler Farm 2026 Winter Sunday Market – Sundays through 4/12 – Link