Boner Candidate #1: YOU WOULD THINK THEY MIGHT HAVE NOTICED THAT THE DIRECTIONS WEREN’T ACCURATE.

Three Taiwanese tourists in Andorra accidentally drove their rented Mercedes onto a ski slope after blindly following GPS directions, eventually getting stuck in the snow near the Grau Roig ski area. Emergency services rescued them on January 6 in a complex three-hour operation involving multiple cranes, though no one was injured. The incident highlights the risks of overreliance on GPS navigation and the importance of using common sense when driving in unfamiliar areas.

Boner Candidate #2: SURE, TICKET THE FATHER, BUT A CITATION FOR THE 12 YEAR OLD?

Belgian police in Duffel were shocked to discover a 12-year-old boy driving his family home during a January 2 drunk-driving checkpoint, after his father admitted he was too intoxicated to drive. Despite the mother having a valid license and being in the car, the parents allowed the child to drive, leading police to issue fines to both the boy and his father. Authorities also filed a rare report for a concerning educational situation, and the parents must now appear before a police court in Mechelen.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: THEY WERE THE VERY BEST HOT DOGS

A Pennsylvania woman, Chazzity Candelario, is accused of chaining her 11-year-old son to a basement fuel tank for hours as punishment for eating too many hot dogs. The child endured nearly 17 hours without food, water, or bathroom access before freeing himself and calling 911, telling authorities this type of punishment was not unusual. Candelario now faces multiple child endangerment charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond in Lebanon County.

