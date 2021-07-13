Life

Death Valley Records Highest Temperature Ever

The California region known as Death Valley has hit a new all-time high – in fact, it just might be the hottest temperature ever recorded on planet Earth.

On Saturday, temps at Death Valley National Park reached 135 degrees Fahrenheit, which if confirmed would be a new record.

Researchers said last month was the hottest June ever in the United States.

Is climate change to blame for the record heat waves? Can the trends be reversed?

