Burger King Workers Walk Out After Leaving ‘WE ALL QUIT’ Message On Sign

The staff of a Lincoln, Nebraska Burger King quit their job in a memorable fashion earlier this week.

Customers arrived at the restaurant to find a message on the sign’s marquee reading ‘WE ALL QUIT. SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.

Employees say they were fed up with upper management who left them understaffed and forced to work without air conditioning.

The stunt got mostly positive support from customers on social media – and even from Burger King itself, who released a statement saying “The work experience

described at this location is not in line with our brand values” and promised to “make sure this doesn’t happen in the future.”

"WE ALL QUIT."

The local Burger King message that was recently taken down is generating a lot of buzz. We spoke with two former employees about the message.https://t.co/JZNIK4mwNS — Channel 8 KLKN-TV (@Channel8ABC) July 12, 2021

What’s the most outlandish ‘I quit’ moment you’ve ever witnessed?