Boulder, CO Ranked Best Place To Live In America

The best place to live in the U.S.A.? Boulder, Colorado, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report.

Boulder takes the top spot for the second year in a row, based on factors like the job market, affordability, and quality of life.

North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham took the No. 2 spot, followed by Huntsville, AL, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin, TX.

Evidently there's only one place in the whole country that's more desirable to live than our home. https://t.co/aV9b8fbN9C — ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) July 13, 2021

If you could live anywhere in the U.S., where would you go?