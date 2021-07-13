Boulder, CO Ranked Best Place To Live In America

The best place to live in the U.S.A.? Boulder, Colorado, according to a new ranking from U.S. News & World Report.
Boulder takes the top spot for the second year in a row, based on factors like the job market, affordability, and quality of life.
North Carolina’s Raleigh-Durham took the No. 2 spot, followed by Huntsville, AL, Fayetteville, AR, and Austin, TX.
Evidently there's only one place in the whole country that's more desirable to live than our home. https://t.co/aV9b8fbN9C
— ABC11 EyewitnessNews (@ABC11_WTVD) July 13, 2021
