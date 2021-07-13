Elon Musk Says He ‘Hates’ His Job

Just like you and me, Elon Musk hates having to go to work in the morning.

The Tesla CEO admitted in a recent court proceeding that he ‘hates’ serving as CEO, saying “I would much prefer to spend my time on design and engineering”.

Musk says he reluctantly became CEO because he feared the company would ‘die’ without him.

Musk’s company is being sued for $2.6 billion over Tesla’s 2016 acquisition of the energy company SolarCity.

Would you want to be the CEO of a huge company? What would be your ‘dream job’?