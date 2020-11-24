Rich New Yorkers Paying People To Stand In COVID-19 Testing Lines For Them

Rich New Yorkers are paying people to hold their place in line for COVID-19 tests, according to reports.

The New York Post says these ‘line-sitters’ get hired through a freelance site called TaskRabbit – charging anywhere from $25 to $80 per hour. That’s a lot of money when testing lines can take more than 3 hours to get through.

Many New Yorkers are rushing to get tests complete before leaving for their holiday travel plans.

