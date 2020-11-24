Restaurant Employee Stuns TikTok With Video Of Behind The Scenes Industry Secret

Talk about learning something new every day! Restaurant timers are really a thing.

An employee of Olive Garden, posted a video on TikTok showing that a lot of restaurants track how long you’ve been sitting at your table.

The employee said that the timers help hosts and hostesses predict wait times.

Most users commented that they felt it was an “invasion of privacy”.

What do you think about restaurants tracking your time? Do you feel it’s an invasion of privacy to track how long you’ve been at your table?