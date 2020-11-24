Depp Fans Boycotting ‘Animaniacs’ Reboot

Let’s face it, Johnny Depp fans are loyal. So loyal that if you disrespect Depp, they will vow to never support you or your product again.
That’s the case in a new boycott by Johnny Depp fans over the Animaniacs reboot on Hulu.
The cause for the boycott occurred because of a musical number performed by the character Yakko where he sings, “you’ve done sequels, try for prequels” while standing in front of caricatures of the star.
WATCH: Johnny Depp fans are boycotting @hulu's reboot of '@TheAnimaniacs' after this controversial scene was aired https://t.co/RLCL6Y4IA0
— altpress (@AltPress) November 24, 2020
Fans took offense to the song and pegged it as a dig on Depp and his brushes with the law.
Do you think Johnny Depp is treated unfairly? Have you seen the Animaniacs reboot?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.