Full-Time Minimum Wage Workers Can’t Afford Rent Anywhere In The U.S., According To New Report

People working full-time minimum wage jobs cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any state in the country.

That’s according to a new report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

In 93% of counties in the U.S., the same workers can’t afford a modest one-bedroom.

The report found the average hourly worker currently earns $18.78 per hour, about $6 short of the wage needed to afford a two-bedroom rental.

The report concluded that the average minimum wage worker in the U.S. would need to work nearly 97 hours per week to afford the average two-bedroom place.

According to the Deseret News, Utahns would need three times minimum wage to afford rent.

