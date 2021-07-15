Push To Get Young Vaccinated As COVID-19 Cases Surge Nationwide

48 states and Washington, D.C. are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, with data from Johns Hopkins University showing the biggest increases among younger people.

NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi said, “The spread of the Delta variant means that it is perhaps the most dangerous time to be unvaccinated.”

48 states and Washington, D.C. are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases, with the biggest increases including young people. https://t.co/eo4XRUPLgf — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) July 15, 2021

Disney star and singer Olivia Rodrigo met with President Biden on Wednesday to help encourage getting the shot as youth vaccination rates continue to lag significantly in the U.S.

Today, we have 12 counties listed as "high" transmission in the #COVID19 transmission index. This is the first time since early March this many counties have had "high" transmission. https://t.co/UYfH8CAqzx 1/5 — Utah Dept. of Health (@UtahDepOfHealth) July 8, 2021

Can someone like Rodrigo or other celebrities really help spur people to get vaccinated?