Best National French Fry Day Deals 2021 – McDonald’s, Burger King, And More

It’s National Fry Day and several fast-food chains and restaurants are giving awesome deals on the fried food.

Here are some of the best deals for Fry Day 2021:

Burger King – Large French fries for $1.00

Hardee’s – Sign up for the e-mail newsletter and get a free small fry coupon.

McDonald’s – Free medium fry if you join the MyMcDonald’s Rewards Program.

Red Robin – Bottomless Steak Fries for free when you purchase a participating burger.

Fatburger – Free French fries with any online or in-store purchase through July 18th.

It's National French Fry Day! What's your Top 3? pic.twitter.com/mS6ToTiSZS — THV11 (@THV11) July 13, 2021

What is your favorite type of French fry? Crinkle cut, Shoestring, Steak, Curly? Do you dip your fries in ketchup or do you put ketchup on top of the fries?