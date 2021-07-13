Life

New York restaurant’s $200 fries certified as the world’s most expensive

For this much money, these French fries had better be amazing.

Guinness Records proclaimed Manhattan restaurant Serendipity3 is home to the world’s most expensive fries.

At $200 (seriously!), the fries’ ingredients include Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, cage-free goose fat, and truffle salt.

The restaurant has previously been acknowledged by Guinness Records for the world’s largest wedding cake and the world’s most expensive ice cream sundae.

How much is too much to spend on food? Would you try these $200 fries if someone else paid for them?

Comments
