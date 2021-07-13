For this much money, these French fries had better be amazing.

Guinness Records proclaimed Manhattan restaurant Serendipity3 is home to the world’s most expensive fries.

At $200 (seriously!), the fries’ ingredients include Chipperbeck potatoes, Dom Perignon Champagne, cage-free goose fat, and truffle salt.

Look: New York restaurant's $200 fries certified as the world's most expensive

The restaurant has previously been acknowledged by Guinness Records for the world’s largest wedding cake and the world’s most expensive ice cream sundae.

