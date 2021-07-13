Krispy Kreme to Offer $1 Dozen Deal to Celebrate 84th Birthday

Krispy Kreme wants to treat YOU for their 84th birthday!

As the chain celebrates its birthday on July 16, customers can purchase one dozen doughnuts for just $1!

That’s a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, PLUS a chance to get their special strawberry iced BirthYAY sprinkled doughnuts!

If you’re ordering online on Friday, be sure to use promo code BIRTHYAY. Yes, that’s “BIRTHYAY.” It’s not a typo.

Celebrate our birthday w/ $1 BirthYAY Dozen when you buy any dozen THIS FRIDAY 7/16 ONLY! 🥳 Pre-order avail online w/promo code BIRTHYAY. Participating US & CAN shops 7/16- online orders valid in US only. Online pre-orders open thru 5pm ET 7/15. Info- https://t.co/aD3iR9tgbg pic.twitter.com/8aimFkQHvm — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) July 13, 2021

Will you be stopping by Krispy Kreme to get a dozen doughnuts on Friday? What is your favorite thing to order from Krispy Kreme?