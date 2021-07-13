Life

Krispy Kreme to Offer $1 Dozen Deal to Celebrate 84th Birthday

Posted on

Krispy Kreme wants to treat YOU for their 84th birthday!

As the chain celebrates its birthday on July 16, customers can purchase one dozen doughnuts for just $1!

That’s a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts, PLUS a chance to get their special strawberry iced BirthYAY sprinkled doughnuts!

If you’re ordering online on Friday, be sure to use promo code BIRTHYAY. Yes, that’s “BIRTHYAY.” It’s not a typo.

Will you be stopping by Krispy Kreme to get a dozen doughnuts on Friday? What is your favorite thing to order from Krispy Kreme?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top