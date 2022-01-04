Did the Matrix Resurrections Bomb at the Box Office?

Shutterstock

Matrix: Resurrection has not been received the way the movie company was hoping.

So far the movie has made $100 million.

While that is a lot, when you add in how much the movie cost to make plus marketing, the movie is not yet profitable.

One thought as to why the movie has not seen a profit-it was released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day.

Then there is that other movie you may have heard of, Spider-Man No Way Home.

‘Matrix Resurrections’ Ranks Behind ‘Godzilla Vs. Kong’ In Streaming Viewership; Pic Is Most Pirated Of The Week https://t.co/LoFFfHnQXf — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) December 27, 2021

Another factor is timing. Christmas is family time at the movie theater and Matrix is not that.

Have you seen the Matrix? If not, do you plan to?