Post-Holiday Travel Woes: Thousands Of Airline Passengers Are Still Stranded

Shutterstock

Many holiday travelers trying to get home after the holidays are having a tough time.

There have been thousands of cancellations and flight delays following major snowstorms across the U.S. stacked on top of staffing shortages that airlines are blaming on skyrocketing COVID-19 infections among crews.

More than 3,000 U.S. flights were canceled on Monday, and another 5,600 were delayed, according to FlightAware.

That is in addition to the more than 5,300 U.S. flights grounded over the weekend.

Thousands of airline passengers are stranded. Here’s what to do if you’re one of them https://t.co/Epk37L5Bsh — The Sail News (@the_sailnews) January 4, 2022

The situation has left travelers stranded, some for days, with unexpected hotel stays, meals, and other expenses as they wait to snag a seat home.

