Disney In Negotiations For NFL Sunday Ticket, CEO Says

Could Disney be the new home for the NFL? Disney CEO Bob Chapek is hoping so.

During a CNBC appearance, Chapek said Disney is “in discussions and negotiations with the NFL” over its Sunday Ticket package – which will be up for renewal in 2023.

The Sunday Ticket package is currently exclusive to DirectTV, but could potentially do much bigger business with a digital streaming platform such as Disney, Amazon, or Apple.

Where do you think the Sunday Ticket will end up? Would you subscribe if it was part of a streaming platform?

