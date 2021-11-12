Disney In Negotiations For NFL Sunday Ticket, CEO Says

Could Disney be the new home for the NFL? Disney CEO Bob Chapek is hoping so.
During a CNBC appearance, Chapek said Disney is “in discussions and negotiations with the NFL” over its Sunday Ticket package – which will be up for renewal in 2023.
The Sunday Ticket package is currently exclusive to DirectTV, but could potentially do much bigger business with a digital streaming platform such as Disney, Amazon, or Apple.
Disney is negotiating with the NFL to put Sunday Ticket on ESPN+. https://t.co/szj1Zxp3lK
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 11, 2021
Where do you think the Sunday Ticket will end up? Would you subscribe if it was part of a streaming platform?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.