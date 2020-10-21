Do You Feel The Need For Speed?

You better buckle up for this one.

A little-known American automaker just snatched the title of World’s Fastest Production Car.

SSC North America says its Tuatara hypercar reached an average speed of 316 mph during two record-breaking dashes near Las Vegas.

The vehicle was tested on a seven-mile stretch of a Nevada highway on Saturday.

A little-known American automaker has just snatched the title of world's fastest production car https://t.co/5jwcpKAed0 — CNN (@CNN) October 20, 2020

The company claims it also reached the highest speed ever achieved on a public road at 331 mph.

The Tuatara has butterfly doors and produces 1,750 horsepower from a turbocharged V-8 engine.

The model’s aerodynamic design was inspired by fighter jets.

How much money would you be willing to spend to take a joy ride in this car?